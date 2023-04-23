THE SEA SPEWS 11 BODIES OF IMMIGRANTS ON THE TUNISIAN COAST OF SFAX

Tunisian media reported today, Sunday, that during the two days of Eid, more than 11 corpses of illegitimate migrants have been dumped by the sea on the northern coast of Sfax, according to "Russia Today" news agency.

"Most of the corpses were in an advanced state of decomposition with features of immigrants from sub-Saharan countries, and these bodies were transferred to the forensic medicine department of the Habib Bourguiba University Hospital in Sfax for autopsy and the necessary DNA and fingerprint analyses," said the representative of the Republic and the official spokesman for the Court of First Instance of Sfax 1, Fawzi Al-Masmoudi, in a press statement.

According to these preliminary data, it is unlikely that these bodies are due to the sinking of the "Harga" boat, last Tuesday, which was carrying 19 Tunisian passengers on board, 4 of whom were rescued and the rest are missing.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon