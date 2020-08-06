The Royal Canadian Mint Recognizes the 150th Anniversary of the Northwest Territories in its Newest Suite of Collector Coins

Silver coin illustrating the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Northwest Territories designed by Inuvialuk artist Myrna Pokiak

OTTAWA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — True to its commitment to celebrating Canada’s history, cultures and values, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a collector coin in honour of the 150th anniversary of the creation of the Northwest Territories. Designed by Inuvialuk artist Myrna Pokiak, this piece of history is also a tribute to the various Indigenous cultures that have shaped the spirit and identity of this special part of Canada.

The landscape illustrated on the coin features 11 ulu traditional knives, representing the Inuvialuit people as well as each of the Territories’ official languages. It also displays a Dene tipi and Métis sash flowing like a river across the coin. This 2 oz. pure silver work of art, along with several other numismatic creations, is available for order as of today.

The Mint is also revealing another technological first, with a trio of double-incuse, black rhodium-plated gold and silver coins celebrating the iconic reverse design of its famed Maple Leaf bullion coin. Surrounded by the matte black finish of the rhodium plating, the sugar maple at the centre of this design shines with exceptional brilliance on a 1 oz. pure gold coin, as well as 1 oz. and 3 oz. pure silver coins.

Other products available for order this month include:

The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Real Shapes – The Coat of Arms;

The 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Imposing Icons – Moose, designed by artist Maurade Baynton; and

The 2020 $2,500 Pure Gold Coin – Summertime Polar Bear by Robert Bateman.

Due to the pandemic-related modification of operations, the 150th Anniversary of the Northwest Territories and Summertime Polar Bear coins are scheduled for delivery on November 24, 2020.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the “Shop” tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

These products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,

1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint’s web site. They are also available at the Mint’s Winnipeg boutique.

