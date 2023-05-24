The President Of The Republic Directs To Review The Laws Of The Dissolved Revolutionary Command Council

The President of the Republic, Abdu al-Latif Rashid, directed the need to expedite a review of the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council.

The Presidency of the Republic stated in a statement, "Rasheed received the delegation of the Parliamentary Legal Committee headed by the head of the committee, Rebwar Hadi Abdel Rahman."

During the meeting, the President of the Republic stressed "the importance of the role of the House of Representatives in enacting and legislating important laws that the constitution stipulates for its legislation, especially those related to the requirements of citizens, which work to improve living and service conditions and provide them with the best services."

The President directed the Council of Advisors and Experts in the Presidency of the Republic, to "fully cooperate with the Legal Committee in the House of Representatives in order to present an integrated package of legislation and according to the actual need."

He also directed "the need to expedite a review of the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council."

He talked about the efforts made by the Presidency of the Republic to follow up the cases of detainees and those whose sentences have expired.

For his part, the head of the Parliamentary Legal Committee indicated, "The committee needs cooperation and coordination with the Presidency of the Republic to present draft laws as it is an authority concerned with legislation," stressing that "according to the vision of the President of the Republic, the committee will work to review the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, where the joint committee will proceed to start working from next week.

In the same context, the head of the Legal Committee expressed the committee's readiness to start discussing the draft law of the Supreme Water Council sent by the Presidency of the Republic, in coordination with the Agriculture, Water and Marshes Committee.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency