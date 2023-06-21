The Popular Mobilization arrested an accused of “Arab nationality” in the Anbar desert

A force from the 18th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces arrested, on Wednesday, an Arab suspect who was wanted by the judiciary and who fled from an Iraqi prison, in the western desert of Anbar.

"During the security operation that launched at dawn today, Wednesday, a force from the 18th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces managed to arrest a suspect who holds Sudanese nationality," said the commander of Anbar Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces, Qassem Musleh, in a statement, noting that "the accused is judicially wanted to combat the criminality of Nineveh and escaped from the prison last year.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency