The PMF arrests a terrorist working as a media figure for ISIS south of Samarra

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Baghdad, The Popular Mobilization Commission announced today, Saturday, the arrest of a terrorist working as a media professional for the ISIS terrorist gangs south of Samarra.

The Commission said in a statement: ‘A force from the 32nd Brigade within the Salah al-Din Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces was able to arrest an element working as a media professional for the remnants of the terrorist ISIS south of the city of Samarra.’

It added, “This came during a security operation based on intelligence follow-up and after obtaining official approvals from the competent judge, as the force was able to arrest the terrorist (W.Q.H) in Al-Amin area in Al-Dhuluiya district,” indicating, “The necessary due process measures were taken against him”.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.