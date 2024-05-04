The PMF arrests a terrorist working as a media figure for ISIS south of Samarra

Baghdad, The Popular Mobilization Commission announced today, Saturday, the arrest of a terrorist working as a media professional for the ISIS terrorist gangs south of Samarra.

The Commission said in a statement: ‘A force from the 32nd Brigade within the Salah al-Din Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces was able to arrest an element working as a media professional for the remnants of the terrorist ISIS south of the city of Samarra.’

It added, “This came during a security operation based on intelligence follow-up and after obtaining official approvals from the competent judge, as the force was able to arrest the terrorist (W.Q.H) in Al-Amin area in Al-Dhuluiya district,” indicating, “The necessary due process measures were taken against him”.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency