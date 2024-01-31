The Pebble Group PLC Announces Block Admission Return

Block Admission Return

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC

Name of applicant: The Pebble Group Plc Name of scheme: The Sharesave Plans Period of return: From: 31 July 2023 To: 31 January 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 852,107 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 852,107

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company announces that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 167,450,893 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and all of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights.

The figure of 167,450,893 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group

Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 750 012 4121 Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)

Alex Child-Villiers

Sam Livingstone

+44 (0) 207 183 1190

pebble@templebaradvisory.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly

+44 (0) 207 184 4384 Berenberg (Corporate Broker)

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews

+44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com .

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC