The Pakistani Ambassador: Islamabad Hopes PM Sudani Will Visit Pakistan Soon

The Pakistani Ambassador, Ahmed Amjad Ali, affirmed that his country hopes for a close visit by Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani to Islamabad.

He told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: The relationship between Iraq and Pakistan is historical and extends for 75 years, and the economic aspect comes to the fore through the establishment of joint activities and exhibitions, the latest of which is the establishment of two exhibitions of Pakistani industries and products in Iraq during the last two years, which increased the volume of trade between them.

He explained: The coming period will witness high-level visits, and we hope the Prime Minister's visit to Pakistan, in addition to the continuous visits between the ministers of the two countries at a high level, and communication between the two countries' businessmen, indicating that the volume of trade between the two countries reached 50 million dollars last year.

He continued: The volume of trade between the two countries increased by 9 to 10%, such as rice, fruits, electric fans, beauty products, and electrical wires.

He indicated that his country annually grants 8 medical, dental and pharmacy fellowships, including the cost, to Iraqis, pointing to the presence of Pakistani students in Iraq.

He said: We have 28 memorandums of understanding in all fields, and we are working on 3 agreements ready to be signed in the fields of defense, education, civil aviation authority, etc., and the rest are in the process of signing, including a memorandum of agreement for visits in the field of culture and tourism soon, indicating that there are 8 weekly flights Najaf-Lahore and Najaf- Islamabad.

He called on the Iraqis to visit Pakistan and explore it through the electronic visa via e-mail, in addition to the treatment in very good Pakistani hospitals that treat heart diseases and cancer, pointing to working on conferences in this regard in order to encourage the Iraqis for treatment in Pakistan.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency