Tripoli, The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, "Mustafa Sanalla," discussed today, Sunday, with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan Ports Company, "Mohamed Hamdan", joint cooperation in several fields.

The meeting, which was held at the Foundation's headquarters in Tripoli, reviewed the Foundation's needs regarding the project to activate and develop the naval base and Zuwara seaport, and the possibility of drawing upon expertise from the Foundation's competent departments in implementing this project.

The two sides also discussed standards related to maritime safety and security, and ways to combat marine pollution in an effort to preserve the marine environment, according to what was published on the official website of the Corporation.

Sanalla expressed the corporation's readiness to cooperate in providing the Libyan company with the studies and support necessary to implement the project to establish the naval base, stressing that the corporation will coordinate between its departments "maintenance and projects, health, safety and environment" and the Libyan company to harness the capabilities and implement projects that serve the public interest and support the national economy.

And Sanalla suggested to the company its contribution to the manufacture of a new offshore rig in Misurata.

