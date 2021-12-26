Tripoli, The Director of the Department of Relations and Cooperation at the Ministry of Interior, Dean "Salah al-Din bin Suleiman", discussed with the security representative of the Italian Embassy in Libya, "Antonio Faticozzo", ways of joint security cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Italian Embassy.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Department of Relations and Cooperation in Tripoli, discussed the training programs that the Italian side conducted for the members of the General Department of Coast Security, and the development of a mechanism for delivering certificates to the targeted members of the department in the training courses held under the supervision of the Italian side.

The meeting also reviewed means of joint security cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Italian Embassy, as well as the support provided by the Italian side in accordance with the agreements concluded between the two sides, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Relations and Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Interior, Dean "Jalal Howaidi" and members of the International Cooperation Office in the department, Colonel "Youssef Al-Bishi", responsible for the Italian file, and Colonel "Salah Banour Talib", and the employee, "Khalifa Al-Bujaidi".

Source: Libyan News Agency