The Minister of Trade chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation of the import policy to protect the producer and consumer and support the private sector

The Minister of Trade, Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairy, chaired today, Thursday, the seventh meeting of the Standing Committee for Diwani Order 85 of 2021 regarding the implementation of the import policy and executive procedures, to discuss the issues raised in the meeting's agenda.

During the meeting, Al-Ghurairy stressed the need to take appropriate decisions to draw up and implement the recovery policy, which is based on being careful in protecting the national industries in the right manner and in a manner commensurate with the requirements of the current stage.

Al-Ghurairy pointed out, "The government's efforts are directed to support the industrial sector, in line with the state's policy, with the system of protecting the producer and consumer, supporting the private sector, and preventing the policy of commodity dumping in the Iraqi market.

A statement by the Ministry of Commerce, quoting the media office, stated that during the meeting, a number of issues were discussed, including the extent of compatibility of commodities that need to issue an import license in light of the import policy, the availability of the local product for commodities, a specific recommendation to the Ministerial Council for Economy, and a study of the mixture and the real costs of wheat imports, in a way that contributes to determining a customs fee that meets protection and support for the local product, commercial data, and proposals for the development of local industries.

The statement indicated, "the findings of the concerned sectors were also presented regarding the inclusion of some materials in import licenses, and an explanation of the reason for their subjection to the license condition."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency