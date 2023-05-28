The launch of the activities of the International Conference on Arbitration in Tripoli, Libya.

The International Conference on Arbitration in Libya, organized by the Administrative Control Authority in cooperation with the Libyan Academy for Postgraduate Studies and the Libyan Center for International Arbitration, kicked off today, Sunday morning, in the capital, Tripoli, under the slogan "Reality and Prospects".

In his speech at the opening session of the conference, the head of the government of national unity, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, stressed the importance of keeping pace with international legislation and laws, and the government's commitment to strengthening capacities in the field of arbitration and developing local legislation, to ensure a conducive environment for the implementation of arbitral decisions.

In this regard, Al-Dabaiba pointed out the importance of this conference to benefit from the participation of international experts and to learn about global challenges and developments in the field of arbitration in order to enhance cultural exchange.

The Minister of Economy, Trade and Justice, "Mohammed Al-Hawij" and "Halima Ibrahim", the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs "Walid Al-Lafi", the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority "Suleiman Al-Shanti" and the President of the Audit Bureau "Khaled Shakshak" participated in the opening session, along with a number of international experts and specialists in The field of international arbitration, such as the Paris Chamber of Arbitration, the Cairo International Center, and a number of official bodies.

The International Conference on Arbitration in Libya discusses the problems and difficulties facing case management in the Libyan state regarding the consideration of judicial and arbitration cases filed against the country abroad, and the revival of projects that have been stalled since 2011 to advance the national economy and push the wheel of investment towards construction.

Last April, the House of Representatives issued Resolution No. 10 of 2023 regarding Libyan commercial arbitration, consisting of 10 chapters that regulate arbitration procedures in arbitration disputes and contracts through the formation of a specialized commission and centers.

After the opening session, the scientific sessions began for the axes scheduled in the program and agenda of the conference.

Source: Libyan News Agency