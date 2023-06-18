The joint detachments arrested (14) suspects according to various legal articles in Baghdad

The joint detachments of the Baghdad Operations Command arrested (14) suspects according to various legal articles, and seized unlicensed weapons and equipment and a quantity of narcotic drugs.

A statement by the Operations Command stated that the joint detachments of the Baghdad Operations Command, which are deployed on both sides of Karkh and Rusafa, were able, through setting up sudden checkpoints, to arrest (14) suspects according to various legal articles, including two accused of possessing unlicensed weapons and ammunition, and others of trading and promoting narcotic substances, and some were seized. Among them was a quantity of crystal, its drug devices, and various types of narcotic pills, in addition to confiscating (7) pistols and (6) rifles, and confiscating an amount of equipment, stores, and a number of vehicles that violated the controls.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency