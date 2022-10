Tripoli, October 2, 2022 (LANA) – The High Council of State will hold an official session tomorrow, Monday, at its headquarters in the capital, Tripoli.

The Council will follow up in the session a report on the sovereign positions and the articles of the constitutional rule presented for discussion with the House of Representatives, in addition to the report of the Audit Bureau, the electricity outage and the lack of liquidity.

Source: Libya News Agency