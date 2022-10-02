The director of the security of “Alnawahi Alarbaa” reveals a plan to impose security in the region and apprehend the wanted persons.

Tripoli, October 2, 2022 (LANA) – The director of the security of “Alnawahi Alarbaa”, the “Nour El-Din Al-Shoti” Brigade, revealed a security plan with the participation of the security services operating in the region, to impose security and control security abuses and wanted persons.

This came during his meeting with heads of departments, offices, police stations, traffic units and heads of municipal guard branches in “Alnawahi Alarbaa”.

The director of security stressed the need to follow up on toys selling stores near the main road and to allocate a parking lot for motorized vehicles in front of the commercial complex in Qasr Bin Ghashir to sell toys in order to preserve public safety, due to the crowding witnessed during the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday.

Source: Libya News Agency