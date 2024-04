The Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abdulaziz Al-Muhammadawi, arrived in Babylon this Saturday morning, to inspect the site of the bombing on the Kalsu base, which led to the injury of a number of members of the Mobilization Forces and the army.

One of the Popular Mobilization Forces sites at the Kalsu base in Babylon Governorate was subjected to an air strike at dawn on Saturday.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency