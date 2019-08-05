The British University in Egypt Teams with McGraw-Hill to Support Digital Transition

CAIRO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Building on its reputation as a leader in the use of digital technology for instruction, The British University in Egypt (BUE) is expanding its work with McGraw-Hill to deploy digital courseware to more than 20,000 students in 2019.

Since 2017, BUE and McGraw-Hill have worked together to support the university’s transition towards digital, which has involved changing the traditional mindset at the university and transforming teaching methodologies through engagement and a focus on student outcomes. The initial success of this program was evident in the results of a large survey of students and instructors at BUE that showed widespread satisfaction with the McGraw-Hill Connect® interactive learning platform. In all, 83 percent said they were satisfied with Connect. Use of Connect has resulted in a positive impact on the learning process at the university and led to an increase in student engagement, motivation, knowledge retention and better student performance and grades.

As part of its transition toward digital, on April 7th BUE and McGraw-Hill held an interactive learning day attended by senior members of the university, including the President, Vice Deans for Teaching and Learning, eLearning Coordinators and other esteemed faculty members. The learning day featured interactive discussions about education and encouraged the sharing of success stories and other best practices from The British University and other international universities like University of Pretoria, South Africa and University of Westminster, UK. Both BUE and McGraw-Hill plan to make the interactive learning day an annual event to strengthen the partnership and collaboration between these two major educational organisations.

“The university is happy to be on this technological path, which has proven to be successful in other parts of the world,” said Ahmed Hamad, BUE President. “Our students are adapting well and embracing the technology, which widens the horizon of each student and enhances his or her personal experience. We are looking forward to more expansion in the future.”

“We’re proud of the success we’ve seen in the first two years of our work with BUE,” said Murray St. Leger, Managing Director of McGraw-Hill’s business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “As a partner worldwide to institutions looking to embrace digital learning and instruction, it’s thrilling to see leaders, faculty and students welcome our solutions and help move higher education toward the digital future.”

The BUE has a vision of becoming a leader in education by using technology to transform the traditional one-way lecture class into an exciting, interactive learning environment for students. BUE aims to combine lectures and interactive problem-solving techniques in the classroom to assist students in becoming life-long, independent learners.

To achieve this goal, BUE viewed McGraw-Hill as the ideal partner, providing its award-winning platform, Connect, which leverages cutting edge technology and learning science to improve grades, increase retention and reduce faculty time spent on course administration. Benefits include actionable insights and measurable results for faculty and improved outcomes for students. There is continuous support to help faculty effectively implement interactive learning practices, and onboarding support to help faculty manage technical issues and implementation.

McGraw-Hill Connect uses adaptive technology to personalize the learning experience for students and help instructors become more effective. It is used by millions of students globally and gives instructors the flexibility to teach their course their way, while providing students with affordable, engaging materials that help them achieve positive learning outcomes.

About British University of Egypt

Founded by British and Egyptian government initiatives, a pioneer in digital education, the British University in Egypt (BUE) was inaugurated in March 2006, by their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The mission of the BUE is to create a quality educational institution that would produce graduates with the skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to the development of Egypt, the MENA region and beyond. The BUE operates within the framework of the UK Quality Assurance Agency and provides teaching in a style and to the standards equiv­alent to those in UK universities.

BUE is now considered the largest face-to-face provider of British Transnational Higher Education in the Middle East and a leading university in Egypt in the use of interactive learning.

McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages.