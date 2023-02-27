The 9th conference of the Arab Women Organization starts in Tripoli

Tripoli 27 February 2023 (Lana) the works of the 9th general conference of the Arab Women Organization began today in Tripoli, in the presence of the Head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul-Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the Minister of State for Communication Affairs, Waleed Al-Lafi, the Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohamed Al-Haweij, the Minister of State for Women's Affairs, the Head of the Conference, Houriya Tarmal, the Director of the Arab Women's Organization. Fadia Kiwan, the Tunisian Minister of Family and Women, Amal Belhaj Moussa, a number of members of the Executive Council of the Arab Organization, and ambassadors of a number of countries accredited to Libya.

Delegations from Arab countries participate in the conference via Zoom.

Kiwan stressed the importance of cooperation between members of the organization through enhancing joint cooperation on Arab women's issues.

She said that the organization's main mission is to advise Arab governments with the aim of strengthening the role of women and through them strengthening the role of the family in Arab societies, through the participation of women among the decision-makers in governments.

Kiwan called for exchanging Arab experiences and benefiting from them through joint meetings between women's activities.

Source: Libyan News Agency