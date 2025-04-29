Tetteh Meets with Korean Ambassador to Discuss Libyan Developments

Tripoli: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Hannah Tetteh, engaged in discussions with Jihak Jang, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Libya. The meeting focused on recent developments in Libya and the international community’s support for reinforcing Libyan state institutions.

According to Libyan News Agency, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) shared on its official Facebook page that the meeting took place on Monday. During the meeting, Tetteh emphasized the significance of ongoing Korean support for the mission’s efforts and commended Korea’s role as a member of the Security Council.