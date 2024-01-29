TerraMaster Launches D5 Hybrid-the Industry’s First 5bay USB3.2 Hybrid Storage, Offering an Ideal Storage Solution for Hot and Cold Data

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, has recently released the D5 Hybrid which is the industry's first hybrid HDD NVMe SSD enclosure.

It can hold 2 SATA HDDs/SSDs and 3 M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs, with a capacity of 22TB a drive, and 8TB per M.2 SSD, providing users with up to 68TB (22TB x 2 + 8TB x 3) of storage space, combining the advantages of HDDs' massive capacity and SSDs' high-speed performance simultaneously! With TERRAMASTER's complimentary TPC Backupper software, you can easily schedule backups of important data to enhance data security.

D5 Hybrid Key Features

10Gbps Transfer Bandwidth

The D5 Hybrid hard drive enclosure adopts USB 3.2 Gen2 protocol for high-speed data transmission up to 10Gbps. With 2 hard drives in RAID 0, the read/write speed can reach up to 521MB/s (SATA III NAS HDD 8TB x 2). With 2 SSD's in RAID 0, the read speed can reach 960MB/s (SATA III NAS SSD 1TB x 2), and using an NVMe M.2 SSDs, it can reach up to 980MB/s.

Exclusive 2+3 RAID Array Mode

The D5 Hybrid raid enclosure implements TERRAMASTER's Exclusive 2+3 RAID array mode. By utilizing two SATA HDDs/SSDs in tray 1 and 2, users can configure RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, or Single Disk, catering to diverse cold data storage requirements across various applications. Additionally, the three NVMe M.2 SSD slots exclusively support single-disk mode, making them ideal for storing frequently accessed hot data, ensuring rapid transfer speeds.

Superior Compatibility

The D5 Hybrid features a USB Type-C interface, offering excellent compatibility with various protocols, including USB 3.0, USB 3.1, USB 3.2, USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. A complimentary 1m USB Type-C cable is included. The interface is compatible with Windows 7 and later, macOS X 10.6 and later, and Linux Ubuntu 16/18/20.

Automated Backup Solution

TERRAMASTER's complimentary TPC Backupper simplifies Windows PC backups. Users can Schedule folder or disk partition backups to TERRAMASTER USB HDD storage or NAS servers effortlessly. Just connect, install, and set up your backup task. TPC Backupper supports both incremental and differential backup strategies and is compatible with Windows 8/8.1/10/11.

Easily Replace HDD and Install M.2 SSD

The D5 Hybrid features a tool-less hard drive tray design, making it easy to install and remove hard drives without any tools. The chassis adopts TerraMaster new Push-Lock unique design, which automatically locks the hard drive tray when you insert the hard drive to prevent the hard drive from falling or being disconnected. For M.2 SSD installation, the D5 Hybrid's chassis is equipped with a convenient side-sliding cover and hand-tightening screws, allowing users to quickly install an M.2 SSD in just 5 seconds.

Intelligent Hard Drive Hibernation and Ultra-quiet Design

The D5 Hybrid supports hard drive sleep mode, allowing it to synchronize with the computer system sleep mode. This effectively reduces the working time of the hard drive, minimizes power consumption, and extends the service life of the hard drive. The D5 Hybrid is also an ultra-quiet USB hard drive enclosure. TerraMaster engineers designed a number of special acoustic panels in the new structure to minimize noise. Tests show that the new structural noise adopted by D5 Hybrid is 50% lower than the previous generation, and the standby noise is only 19dB(A)!

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

