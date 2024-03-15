Temperatures below average, rains expected over most regions

Temperatures continue to drop from 1 to 3 degrees below average in most regions, while in the eastern and al-Badia regions they will be above average, as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure extending from the south, accompanied by southwesterly currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere. The Meteorology Department expected in its Friday bulletin that the skies will be partly cloudy in general, as rain showers are expected over the western, central and northern regions, warning against the formation of fog in Qalamoun and other regions. The winds will be western to southwesterly of moderate speed with active gusts, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude. The expected temperature degrees in some main Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 17/5, Homs 15/7, Hasaka 20/7, Lattakia 18/12, Aleppo 16/7 and Deir Ezzor 22/9. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency