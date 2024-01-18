Temecula Valley Wine Country Celebrates Executive Director Krista Chaich

Named One of Wine's Most Inspiring People by Wine Industry Advisor

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) today announced executive director, Krista Chaich, has been recognized as one of Wine's Most Inspiring People of 2024 by the Wine Industry Advisor (WIA). According to WIA, this accolade is given to 10 wine industry professionals each year "who showcase leadership, innovation, determination, and inspiration." Chaich was selected from more than 100 nominations, and her fellow honorees include a list of heavyweights in wine production, social impact, business, and more.







Since joining TVWA in 2011 and assuming the role of Executive Director in 2018, Chaich has been a visionary force. In 2021, under her leadership, Temecula Valley became the first domestic wine region to successfully pass the groundbreaking Wine and Agricultural Heritage District, more than tripling TVWA's annual budget and driving new ways to promote and enhance this Southern California wine destination. Her efforts have not only spurred economic growth but also solidified Temecula Valley's stature as a premier wine destination.

"Krista has a remarkable ability to build consensus among our diverse membership base and is deeply respected by peers in the industry," said Phil Baily of Baily Winery and TVWA board president. "These qualities, in no small way, have helped Temecula Valley emerge as a powerful example of what can happen when a wine community comes together to achieve something groundbreaking."

The success of the business improvement district has also inspired other regions to pursue the same funding model, frequently turning to Chaich and TVWA for guidance. Livermore Valley successfully passed theirs later that same year, and other regions, including Santa Barbara and Amador, are looking to do the same.

"Working together with our incredible wine country community to pass the heritage district is what I'm most proud of in all of my years in Temecula Valley," said Chaich. "This has catapulted us into the big leagues when it comes to wine destination marketing and education programs. As a result, we have witnessed a positive change in perception of our dynamic wine region among trade, and increased consumer tourism spending in Temecula Valley. Now, other wine regions can see it working here and realize it's a sustainable business model in the long term."

For the full story in Wine Industry Advisor, visit: https://wineindustryadvisor.com/2024/01/10/wines-most-inspiring-people-2024-krista-chaich-architect-of-change-in-temecula-wine-country



ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY WINE COUNTRY

Located within a 60-minute drive from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and within 90 minutes of Los Angeles, Temecula Valley is widely recognized as Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. The popular wine destination is Southern California's largest wine producing region by volume.

The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is a 501 (c) 6 nonprofit regional organization. The TVWA (TemeculaWines.org) is dedicated to promoting the making and growing of quality wine and wine grapes in the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area).

