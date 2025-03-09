Tebyan Platform Refutes Misleading Statements Attributed to Minister on Immigrant Settlement

Tripoli: The “Tebyan” platform affiliated with the Government of National Unity has denied statements attributed to the Minister of Local Government, Badr al-Din al-Tumi, regarding the settlement of illegal immigrants in Libya. The platform clarified that these allegations are misleading and without any factual basis.

According to Libyan News Agency, the platform emphasized that the Government of National Unity’s stance on immigration remains unchanged. During the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in July 2024 in Tripoli, Libya reiterated its strong opposition to any projects aimed at settling immigrants. The government highlighted its commitment to collaborating with European Union countries and international partners to address the issue while respecting national sovereignty and human rights.

The platform further stated that Libya underlines the necessity of collective cooperation in managing the immigration file. It emphasized that effective solutions should involve financing development projects in countries facing serious economic and social challenges, as this approach addresses the root causes of illegal immigration.

Additionally, the platform noted that relying solely on security measures is inadequate and potentially hazardous. It advocated for a comprehensive vision based on human rights, sustainable development, and international partnership to ensure effective and sustainable solutions to this regional and international issue.

The Tebyan platform urged media and citizens to verify information accuracy and avoid being misled by false news. It stressed the importance of sourcing information from official channels to prevent confusion over sensitive national matters.