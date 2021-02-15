TCAI leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may prevent rare, life-threatening complication during cardiac ablation

- ticket title
- Arrival Of 70 Members Of House Of Representatives In The City Of Sabratha.
- Ministry Of Interior Reviews Its Security Plan To Secure The Celebration Of The 10th Anniversary Of The 17th February Revolution.
- The Benghazi Health Services Department Is Looking Into Developments In Epidemiological Situation Of Corona Virus In The City.
- Dabaiba Begins His Consultations To Form A New National Unity Government.
- The New Presidential Council Chairman Visits City Of Al-Bayda.
TCAI leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may prevent rare, life-threatening complication during cardiac ablationFebruary 15, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A physician with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center is among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a new cardiac-specific catheter used during pulsed field ablation (PFA), a new approach to treating patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib). Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe.
PFA uses a controlled electric field instead of thermal energy to ablate or burn cardiac tissue during simple and complex ablation procedures through a process known as irreversible electroporation (IRE). This technique may prevent collateral damage to surrounding tissue during ablation.
“The process of irreversible electroporation is an exciting new approach in our field, as it may reduce the risk of complications such as pulmonary stenosis (narrowing of an artery) or esophageal fistulas (abnormal connections between the esophagus and heart). While rare, esophageal fistulas can be life threatening,” Dr. Natale said. “This treatment may also reduce or eliminate chest pain that often occurs following surgery, as well as result in a shorter recovery.”
Physicians will test the catheter on approximately 40 patients in Europe, with in-human trials expected in the U.S. this summer.
