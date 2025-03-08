Tarhona Municipality Urges Government Intervention After Heavy Rains

Tarhona: The city of Tarhona witnessed heavy rains during the past hours, which led to a rise in water levels in several areas due to the accumulation of dirt swept away by the floods, which caused the drainage networks to be blocked, especially in the Saqlab neighborhood and the vegetable market, in addition to the Tarhona Teaching Hospital being affected by water leakage.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Tarhona Municipality said, in a statement that as soon as the situation worsened, the Tarhona Municipality Emergency Committee moved quickly, including teams from the Cleaning Services Department, the Emergency Medicine Department, the Water Company, the Red Crescent, the security services, the National Safety Authority, in addition to cooperation with the military services within the municipality to enhance rescue efforts and rapid response.

The statement explained that within a few hours, the drainage networks were cleared, stagnant water was pumped out, and water pools inside Tarhona Hospital were

treated, which contributed to mitigating the damage caused by the rains. Despite the limited capabilities available, emergency teams remain on alert in anticipation of any developments that may arise.