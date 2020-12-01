TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series Introduce Promising Proposals to International Investors

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) organized an international pitching event for series selected in Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) on November 19th to potential local and international buyers. In the first collaboration between TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series, 11 teams in Taiwan were selected to present their ideas at Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) by TAICCA for international co-production opportunities.

At the press conference on November 10th, TAICCA announced a ‘Last Stage’ investment program. With international production and distribution deals, original works in Taiwan would be eligible for up to US$300,000 of investments by TAICCA. Along with Golden Horse FPP, TAICCA also invited international buyers to attend, including PGA, CJ ENM, Netflix, MediaCorp, and HBO Asia. If production teams reached agreements with these buyers, they would be qualified to TAICCA’s investment program.

In TAICCA President CF HU’s opening remark, she emphasized that film and TV platforms always looked for outstanding series. By inviting more than 40 buyers from multiple countries with Golden Horse FPP, TAICCA would introduce original series from Taiwan to the world. Hopefully, the ‘Last Stage’ program by TAICCA would support local teams to find international investors.

Golden Horse FPP adds Series this year for the first time. Proposals by award-winning producers and creators, including Wei-Hao CHENG, Lyra FU, Fish WANG; Golden Bell Winner Chun-Yang LIN, Wei-Ling CHEN, Tien-Yu FU, Luo-Ying WU, Ray JIANG, Ying-Ting TSENG, Jie ZHAN, were selected.

During the event, HU assisted in the recommendation of these series to buyers. Teams with proposals also presented their stories in various formats. Besides presentations, some teams referred to paper-based models, trailers, and graphs. Through video, audio, or text-based platforms, buyers online raised all kinds of questions on budget, scale, co-production countries, schedule, genres, storylines, and characters. They also offered suggestions on how to polish these proposals.

After the event, some proposing teams said they were nervous to see more buyers from different parts of the world than expected. Unlike talking to individual buyers during Golden Horse FPP, it was an unusual opportunity to present in front of a group of potential investors. “I would like to thank TAICCA for this opportunity, so we can understand more about expectations from international platforms, to adjust and better prepare for international co-productions.”

