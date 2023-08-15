Syrian Powerlifting athletes to participate at 2023 Asian Cup for Universities

Syria’s team for physical fitness is preparing to participate at Asian Cup in Classic Powerlifting to be kicked on Wednesday at the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Athletes representing 46 universities from 11 States, coming from the Asian continent, will participate at the cup through some 57 males and 27 females.

The first sports meet for all male and female university and college players is scheduled to take place from August 16–21.

Syria will send 5 universities to compete in the Cup.

The 2023 Asian Cup for Universities Physical Fitness will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency