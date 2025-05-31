Sudanese Refugee Influx in Libya Reaches 313,000 Amid Ongoing Conflict

Tripoli: Nearly 313,000 Sudanese refugees have sought refuge in Libya since the onset of the conflict in Sudan.

According to Libyan News Agency, this marks an increase of 256,000 refugees compared to the previous month’s figures.

The UNHCR, in a report published on Thursday, projected a significant rise in the number of Sudanese refugees in need by 2025.

The Refugee Response Plan for 2025 anticipates that 621,000 Sudanese refugees will require assistance, reflecting an increase of 40% or 446,000 individuals since November 2024.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has also raised concerns about the urgent need for funding to continue supporting these refugees. The WFP stated that it requires $13.5 million to maintain its assistance to the Sudanese refugees in Libya. The organization emphasized that without additional funding, it would struggle to provide the necessary support due to its current financial constraints.