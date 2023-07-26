Steps to implement governance in MoI’s directorates continue

Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources Brigadier Adel Ameen asserted that the steps to implement governance in various Interior Ministry’s directorates continue.

He said that the implementation was part of the instructions of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. He added that the specialised teams work per plans and mechanisms to speed up their steps.

In the same context, the Assistant Undersecretary’s office has organised a lecture on the implementation process to highlight the basic principles and mechanisms to implement governance.

Source: Bahrain News Agency