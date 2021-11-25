LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In a historic move, St Kitts and Nevis will be one of four Caribbean countries to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022. The tournament will feature 16 countries in 48 matches and will run from January 14th to February 5th. Teams that will play at the Warner Park Sporting Complex and the Conaree Cricket Center in St Kitts and Nevis will include India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Canada, the UAE, England, the West Indies, Scotland and Australia.

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Director Fawwaz Baksh applauded government efforts to arrange tax waivers, cricket infrastructure updates, and hotel collaboration to ensure accommodation for all 16 teams, match officials and support staff. He also said that these matches would leave a major cricketing legacy while boosting host economies.

“A number of community clubs and grounds will benefit from enhanced cricketing infrastructure after this event. Of course, there will also be a welcome financial impact in host territories, in terms of hotel bookings, transportation, catering, and the hiring of temporary staff,” he added.

Honourable Jonel Powell, St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, called the tournament a “historic event” for the nation. “Hosting the ICC will serve to raise interest and awareness throughout the globe for the sport as well as for our tourism product as we provide world-class facilities, hospitality and service for the event.”

“With the help of funds like the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, we have been focusing on the development of our island’s sports infrastructure with accommodations that prioritise health and safety guidelines for all visitors we host.”

St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme has been ranked the best in the world by the Financial Times PWM magazine. The Programme has not only improved the lives of investors by giving them second citizenship for business expansion, hassle-free travel and asset diversification but provided value to the country’s tourism, economy, health, education and sports sectors. Most recently, CBI sponsored the development of the international athletic track on the island of Nevis. In 2020, CBI made up to 35% of the government revenue.

While citizenship hopefuls need not reside, visit, or know the English language or local culture, they must pass some of the strictest due diligence checks. Once successful, applicants can contribute US$150,000 to a government fund, which remains the fastest and safest route to a second citizenship. This gives lifetime rights to live, work and study in the country and access to high-quality healthcare and education. Those successful can also travel to over 160 destinations without a pre-departure visa.

While building sports tourism as a niche market, “the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 will show that St Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean as a whole have become world-class destinations for international sporting events,” Minister Powell added.

