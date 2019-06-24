Sqills and SNCF TER Transform Rail Travel for Passengers Across the French Regions

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — SNCF TER Regional rail chooses Sqills along with its partner Wiremind as their partners to deliver the proven S3 Passenger SaaS solution for reservation. Coupled with the CAYZN revenue management solution, S3 will provide a new range of services to TER passengers travelling between regional urban destinations in France.

SNCF TER chose Sqills S3 Passenger after an extensive market survey and tender as part of its “CAP TER2020” strategy. The goal is to differentiate its regional transportation offer and add a complete self-service travelling experience for long-distance TER trains.

The proven and flexible structure of the S3 Passenger product with thousands of out-of-the-box features, flexible implementation and competitive economics were crucial in SNCF TER’s decision to engage in this partnership with Sqills and its leading portfolio of services to meet the regional rail inventory, reservation and dynamic pricing needs.

Wouter Cassee, Sqills Board member said, “Sqills is ‘on track’ with the 2021 company goal to become the leading global SaaS software provider for long-distance reservation and distribution software, having already 22 newly contracted operators in 2019. Empowering the carriers with S3 Passenger by creating a business and technical standard in the long-distance rail and bus industry.

“We will relentlessly continue to develop more and better services for rail and bus passengers to grow the volume of public transport users and contribute to a better customer experience.”

Eric Steil, SNCF TER Marketing & Innovation Director commented, “SNCF TER is engaged in a deep transformation of its value proposition for its customers and for the French Regions. Our partnership with Sqills & Wiremind will enhance innovation & digitalization to enable new high-level services for long-distance TER clients using our ‘Krono’ lines. We are enthusiastic about this important step towards the future of TER.”

About Sqills

S3 Passenger is the industry-leading SaaS based inventory, ticketing and reservation suite on the market. Thousands out-of-the-box features allow rail and bus users to benefit from proven technology, short time to market and powerful self-service features.

In 2018, S3 Passenger by Sqills processed over 4 billion journey searches and 31.5 million passenger segments. Sqills delivers sales and distribution software solutions to 28 worldwide customers like Irish Rail, SNCF/OUIGO, Thalys/IZY, Rail Delivery Group and many others – see Sqills.com for more information.