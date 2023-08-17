Sirte Company for the production and processing of oil and gas completed the drilling operations of the exploratory block (NC101) in the Murzuq Basin.

The Sirte Oil and Gas Production and Processing Company held a ceremony marking the completion of drilling operations in the exploration block NC101 in the Murzuq Basin.

According to the Media and Public Relations Office of the Steering Council, Murzuq, on his account for social communication, said that the operation achieved results amounting to (1150) barrels of crude oil per day, and it was implemented by national hands with high experience and professionalism.

The ceremony was attended by a number of mayors of the municipalities of the Murzuq basin, wise men and notables of the Murzuq basin.

Source: Libyan News Agency