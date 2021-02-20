SHAREit Issued an Official Statement Regarding Data Security Incident

SHAREit app is a leading file sharing, content streaming and gaming platform. Since its inception, billions of users have entrusted SHAREit to quickly and securely share their files. The security of our app and our users’ data is of utmost importance to us. We are fully committed to protecting user privacy and security and adapting our app to meet security threats.

On February 15, 2021, we became aware of a report by Trend Micro about potential security vulnerabilities in our app. We worked quickly to investigate this report, and on February 19, 2021, we released a patch to address the alleged vulnerabilities.

About SHAREit



SHAREit is one of the world’s largest offline and online platform that provides file sharing, content streaming and gaming platform. It has a strong market presence in APAC, Middle East, Africa, etc. SHAREit was recognized as the fastest growing media publisher globally in H1’2020 by AppsFlyer. The app is owned by Smart Media4U Technology Pte. Ltd headquartered in Singapore.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1441569/SHAREit.jpg