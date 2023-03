Tripoli, The Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy to Libya, “Leslie Ordman,” stated that he held a meeting yesterday, Friday, with the head of the Audit Bureau, “Khaled Shakshak,” to discuss continuous cooperation in enhancing financial control and transparency.

Leslie Ordman, in a tweet posted by the US embassy on its Twitter account, described the meeting as good.

Source: Libyan News Agency