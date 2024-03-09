SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTRY WELCOMES UN CEASEFIRE CALL FOR SUDAN DURING RAMADAN

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan. 'We renew the call for all Sudanese parties to adhere to the outcomes of the Jeddah talks,' the ministry said in a statement posted on X on Saturday. The Kingdom expressed its hope that all parties in Sudan will adhere to the Security Council resolution in a way that preserves Sudan and the lives of its people, the statement added. Jeddah last year hosted a series of talks between the warring factions - Sudan's regular army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces - hoping to find a solution to the conflict, which has displaced over three million people, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries. Talks have been suspended after numerous ceasefire violations by both sides. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon