Russian soldiers from Syria allegedly to fight in Ukraine

Published by

Al-Araby

Russian soldiers stationed in Syria have been transferred to the Russian al-Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, allegedly to redeploy these fighters in Ukraine, Syrian local media reported on Monday. A number of Russian military police in Aleppo were called back to al-Hmeimim last week, according to Enab Baladi. Military checkpoints manned by Russian military police in Aleppo province were reinforced with Syrian regime soldiers accordingly. The move comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth week. Experts say that Russia’s progress has been slower than expected and it has suffered high cas…

Read More