Russian Defense Ministry announces the downing of 50 Ukrainian drones over 8 provinces

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems shot down 50 Ukrainian drones over the territory of 8 Russian provinces.

The Ministry said in a statement: ‘During last night, attempts to carry out a number of Ukrainian attacks using drones against targets on Russian territory were thwarted.’

The statement added: ‘Air defense systems destroyed fifty Ukrainian drones, including 26 in Belgorod, 10 in Bryansk, 8 in Kursk, 2 in Tula, and one each in Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency