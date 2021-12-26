Russian Ambassador to Egypt: Moscow hopes to set a date soon for elections in Libya.

Cairo, The Russian ambassador to Egypt, "Georgiy Borisenko", said that his country hopes to hold the Libyan elections as soon as possible so that stability is achieved in Libya.

" Borisenko " confirmed in press statements today that there is a convergence of views between Cairo and Moscow regarding the developments of the situation in Libya and Sudan .

The Egyptian president, "Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi" and the Russian president "Vladimir Putin" had discussed by phone on Saturday the developments of the political and security situation in Libya and the international efforts exerted to set a new date for holding the elections.

