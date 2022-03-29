Russia to deploy 1,000 Wagner mercenaries to Ukraine

Published by

Al-Araby

Russia is likely to field more than one thousand mercenaries in Ukraine in a bid to help its flagging war effort, according to the UK’s ministry of defence. The notorious Wagner Group has been a key to Russia’s expansion overseas, fighting in Syria and Libya, and could be used to bolster Moscow’s flagging invasion of Ukraine. The mercenaries have been sent to eastern Ukraine with 1,000 more – including commanders – set to “undertake combat operations” in the country. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 March 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response:…

