Rival fighters killed, injured in clashes outside Tripoli

Published by

Al-Araby

At least one fighter was killed and several injured by deadly clashes between rival militias in Libya late on Friday in urban areas of al-Zawiya, close to the outskirts of Tripoli, according to local Libyan media reports. Videos on social media reportedly show exchanges of heavy fire by fighters stationed in between civilian buildings, which continued throughout the night. A local Zawiyan militia was allegedly fighting against forces loyal to Abdulhamid Dbeibah, according to unconfirmed reports. “We call for all sides involved in the confrontation to cease the use of violence,” said a statemen…

