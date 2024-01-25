ReturnLogic Unveils Intelligent, Data-Driven Returns Management Solution for BigCommerce Retailers

The integration benefits BigCommerce retailers by enabling smarter returns management, offering insights into customer behavior and product performance, ultimately leading to reduced return rates and enhanced shopping experiences.

CAMP HILL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / CAMP HILL, Pennsylvania - January 25, 2024 - Today marks a significant advancement in e-commerce returns management as ReturnLogic, a leading provider of e-commerce infrastructure Software as a Service (SaaS), announces its integration with Open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce. This collaboration introduces a new era of intelligent, data-driven returns management for serious ecommerce brands.





BigCommerce + ReturnLogic - Returns Integration

The ReturnLogic and BigCommerce integration is crucial as it transforms returns from a cost center into a strategic insight generator, optimizing both the customer experience and product offerings.





ReturnLogic's platform leverages cutting-edge analytics to transform the returns process into a source of strategic business insights. The integration with BigCommerce enables retailers to access a suite of tools that make returns management more than just a logistical task; it becomes a window into shopper behavior, product performance, and operational efficiency.

"By harnessing the power of actionable data, our integration with BigCommerce takes returns management to the next level," said Peter Sobotta, CEO of ReturnLogic. "We are not just simplifying returns; we are making them smart. Our goal is to empower retailers with actionable insights that can drive business growth and enhance the customer experience."

This integration provides BigCommerce retailers with advanced features like automated return workflows and real-time analytics. Retailers can now track return trends, identify common issues, and make data-driven decisions to reduce return rates and improve their product offerings. The platform's focus on intelligent returns management allows for a more personalized approach to customer service, fostering loyalty and repeat business.

In addition to its analytical capabilities, ReturnLogic's integration with BigCommerce is designed to be user-friendly and seamlessly adaptable to the diverse needs of e-commerce retailers returns operations.

Click here to learn more about the ReturnLogic BigCommerce integration and the benefits of data driven returns management.

About ReturnLogic:

ReturnLogic provides a data-driven SaaS platform to optimize e-commerce returns, enhancing customer experience and offering actionable insights for online retailers. For more information, please visit www.returnlogic.com.

About BigCommerce:

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Coldwater Creek, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

