Resistance: We launched an attack in revenge for the martyrdom of Fuad Shukr

Preliminary Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:

{Indeed, We will surely take retribution upon the criminals.}

On the occasion of the 40 Days [Al-Arbaeen] of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, peace be upon them, the master of martyrs, leader of the free, and symbol of sacrifice, selflessness, and dignity, at the dawn of this Sunday, August 25, 2024, and in response to the Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of Beirut that resulted in the martyrdom of the great fighting leader Sayyed Fouad Shukr, may Allah have mercy on him, and several of our dear ones, including women and children, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with numerous drones targeting deep into Zionist territory and an “Israeli” military objective, which will be announced later. Simultaneously, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted several enemy positions, barracks, and Iron Dome batteries in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of missiles.

These military operations will take some time to c

omplete, after which a detailed statement regarding the progress and objectives will be issued, God willing.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is currently at its highest level of readiness and will stand firmly and vigilantly against any Zionist violation or attack, especially if civilians are harmed. The punishment will be severe and very harsh.

