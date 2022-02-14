Rescue of 228 migrants in the waters of the Mediterranean in less than 24 hours.

Marseille, The "SOS Mediterranean" organization announced that the "Ocean Viking" ship carried out, in less than 24 hours, four relief operations in the waters of the Mediterranean, during which it rescued 228 people, including 51 minors, who were trying to reach Europe.

A statement by the Marseille-based NGO said that the first operation was carried out on Saturday afternoon in the Maltese search and rescue area, during which 93 people were rescued on board an overloaded wooden boat.

And on the night of Saturday - Sunday, the organization rescued 88 people, including a baby, who were on a wooden boat that was also overloaded, in the Libyan search and rescue area.

And on Sunday morning, the ship "Ocean Viking", used by the organization in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, rescued a wooden boat that was in danger of sinking in the Maltese region, with 22 people on board. On a fiberglass boat that encountered difficulties in international waters.

According to the organization, 49 of the 51 minors who were rescued were unaccompanied.

Source: Libyan News Agency