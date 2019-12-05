Republic Urban Properties, Huntington Hotel Group, and EB5 Capital Celebrate Gateway at Millbrae Station Groundbreaking

Gateway at Millbrae Station

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic Urban Properties joins Huntington Hotel Group (HHG), and EB5 Capital in celebrating the groundbreaking of the Gateway at Millbrae Station development in Millbrae, CA. Located immediately adjacent to the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Bay Area Rapid Transit’s (BART) Millbrae Station, this 17-acre mixed-used development will feature a Marriott-branded hotel, office space, residential, and significant retail installments. The entire complex is slated for completion in 2025.

“The BART Millbrae Station represents one of the best transit orientated development sites in the nation and we are proud to have EB5 Capital as a financial partner in the Marriott Residence Inn Hotel, which will be a huge asset to the overall development project,” said Michael R. Van Every, President and CEO of Republic Urban Properties LLC of San Jose, CA.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4 at the Millbrae BART Station and will begin at 11:15 am (Pacific). Representatives from BART, the City of Millbrae, and project partners will offer remarks and share additional details about this development.

“The Gateway Millbrae project is a beautifully designed transit orientated development,” said Kevin Keefer, Principal Huntington Hotel Group. “We are excited to begin construction on the Residence Inn by Marriott and to be a part of this Millbrae Bart Station project.”

“We’re very excited to be a part of this job-creating San Francisco area project,” said Jon Mullen, EB5 Capital’s Senior Vice President of Investments. “This will be our firm’s third capital investment in a project serving the Silicon Valley region and seventh in the state of California. We’re thrilled to join Republic and HHG, and we’re looking forward to seeing the start of construction.”

About Republic

Republic Family of Companies is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment, management, and development enterprise encompassing several businesses, including Republic Holdings Corporation, Republic Properties Corporation, Republic Urban Properties, Republic Metropolitan (Re/Met), and Republic Land Development.

About Huntington Hotel Group

Huntington Hotel Group is a company specializing in the development, operation and management of premier brand hotels. The company was founded in 1998 by Kevin Keefer and Brent Andrus with the vision of developing and managing premium brand select-service hotels in markets with high barriers to entry. Huntington Hotel Group has developed over 20 hotels since inception and currently operates a portfolio of 17 select service hotels with a total of over 2,600 rooms located in California, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $800 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 60 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates six USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 15 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 27 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com .

Contact:

Ben Carter

(202) 652-2437

media@eb5capital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9880c345-6727-4aaf-9834- 15fd54c8b752