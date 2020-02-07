Friday, 7/2/2020 | 6:28 UTC+0
RA Holding Corp. Releases Annual Financial Statements

February 7, 2020   

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RA Holding Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has published its audited annual financial results as of and for the period ended June 30, 2019. The financial reports will be made available at http://cases.gardencitygroup.com/arcapita/reports.php.

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top-level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain of its affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Contact: Lois Mannon, Mannon Consulting LLC
Tel: (614) 560-6071 Fax: (614) 573-6667 E-Mail: LMannon@mannonconsult.com

 

