Presidential Council convenes broad meeting

Tripoli, February 28, 2023 (LANA) – Head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, and member of the PC, Abdullah Al-Lafi, held broad meeting that included the head of GNU and leaders of other sovereign institutions.

The PC Media Office stated that the meeting dealt with the national and international consensus on fair management of resources and the emphasis on Libyan leadership of financial arrangements and spending priorities for 2023, and development chapter for 2022.

Present at the meeting were Head of GNU, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, the governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, and the head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, Minister of Finance, Khaled Al-Mabrouk, the Designated Minister of Planning, Mohamed Al-Zaidani, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa.

Source: Libya News Agency