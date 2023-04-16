President al-Assad congratulates Christian denominations that follow Eastern calendar on Easter

Commissioned by President Bashar al-Assad, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mansour Azzam congratulated the Christian denominations that follow the Eastern calendar in Syria on the occasion of the glorious Easter, wishing them and all Syrians health, welfare, and peace.

Azzam conveyed congratulations of President al-Assad to the Patriarchal Vicar of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, Bishop Romanos al-Hannat and to all citizens of this honorable denomination.

Patriarchal Vicar al-Hannat voiced thanks and appreciation to President al-Assad for his generous gesture, invoking God to protect Syria’s people, army, and the leader al-Assad.

Minister Azzam also visited the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate in Damascus and conveyed the congratulations of President al-Assad to the Patriarchal Vicar in the Patriarchal Archdiocese of Damascus, Archbishop Mor Cyril Babi, and to all citizens of this honorable denomination on Easter.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency