PolkaFoundry to List on AscendEX

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of PolkaFoundry token (PKF) under the pair USDT/PKF on Aug 10 at 1 p.m. UTC.

PolkaFoundry is a platform for building borderless and frictionless DeFi and NFT dapps on Polkadot. PolkaFoundry aims to be the most convenient platform for developers to build DeFi and NFT dapps, providing a platform for making dapps easily accessible to mainstream end-users. PolkaFoundry will achieve this by utilizing Polkadot’s interoperability and scalability and integrating various DeFi-friendly services onto the platform. In addition, PolkaFoundry focuses heavily on ensuring the UX and features of their dApps are simple to use, promoting mainstream adoption.

The native token PKF has several utilities, including payment for services and transaction fees in the PolkaFoundry ecosystem and payments for PolkaFoundry’s partners’ services. In addition, PKF is used for staking and governance so users can earn shares of block rewards and participate in the on-chain governance process to earn additional rewards for voting on proposals.

PolkaFundry believes that the most significant barrier to blockchain adoption is the complexity of the UX on most platforms and dApps. The average person has difficulty engaging with crypto projects because many projects did not design their UX’s for mainstream users. Concepts like wallets, private keys, coins, exchanges, etc. require education and can confuse new users leaving many dApps with a small active user base. Polkafoundry has spent years researching dapp UX’s and has used their research to develop the UX built into PolkaFoundry to enable novice users and professionals to access and use the platform easily.

Polkadot promises a fast-growing ecosystem that offers security, scalability, and interoperability, so PolkaFoundry decided to build its platform on it. To enable dapps to port from Ethereum, PolkaFoundry is EMV-compatible. PolkaFoundry’s foundational goal is to bring the benefits of blockchain to the masses by making its products and services accessible to people outside the crypto community.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Polkafoundry

