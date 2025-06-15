Police Apprehend African Nationals in Shanbisha Theft Case

Tajora: Investigation personnel at the February 25 Police Station in the Tajora Security Directorate arrested several individuals of African nationality while they were stealing contents from a rest house located within the Shanbisha Division.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Interior stated in a statement that this security operation comes in response to repeated complaints from citizens about thefts in the area. The investigation unit began monitoring suspicious movements within the aforementioned area.

The ministry’s statement further detailed that thorough investigations led to the identification of the suspects and their arrest in possession of the stolen items. Legal action will be taken against those arrested.