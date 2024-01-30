Point2Point Global Welcomes David Williams as Head of Customer Solutions, Paving the Way We Do Ship(TM) for Data-Driven Excellence in International Shipping and Logistics

David Williams joins Point2Point Global to transform international shipping with customer solutions powered by analytics.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Point2Point Global, a leading force in the international shipping and logistics sector, proudly announces the appointment of David Williams as the Head of Customer Solutions. With a career steeped in data science and an impressive track record with industry giants like FedEx and A.P. Moller-Maersk, David brings unparalleled expertise to his role, promising to revolutionize the company's commitment to customer-centric solutions.

In his role, David Williams will spearhead the company's data-driven initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience in navigating the complexities of data analytics within the logistics landscape. His arrival marks a significant milestone in Point2Point Global's mission to redefine The Way Ship Gets Done.

David's wealth of experience, adaptability to diverse scenarios, and analytical prowess position him as a key asset to the Point2Point Global team. His leadership is anticipated to play a pivotal role in understanding the unique needs of customers and crafting strategic solutions that set the company apart in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Williams to Point2Point Global as the Head of Customer Solutions. His appointment aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction," said Gary Harnum, P2PG CEO and Co-Founder at Point2Point Global. "David's leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to navigate the dynamic complexities of the global e-commerce landscape, delivering exceptional experiences to our clients."

David Williams expressed his excitement about joining the Point2Point Global family, stating, "Our team's extraordinary talent and depth of expertise are simply beyond compare. At Point2Point Global, we view our role as more than mere transportation and logistics. It's about adeptly navigating and mastering the dynamic complexities of the global e-commerce landscape to elevate both your experience and that of your customers. We're primed and ready to GET SHIP DONE! Let's partner together and redefine what it means to excel in this space!"

Point2Point Global, boasting over 60 years of combined experience at the pinnacle of international shipping and logistics, stands as a powerhouse in the industry. The addition of David Williams to lead Customer Solutions is expected to further propel the company toward excellence.

Join us in welcoming David Williams to the Point2Point Global family. As we continue to innovate, collaborate, and lead in the world of international shipping and logistics, the company looks forward to the exciting journey ahead.

