Breaking news
- ticket title
- Peter Millett: Situation In Libya Shows Violations Of UN Arms Embargo
- Tunisian President Saied: Libyan People Our Brethern Whatever Harms Them Harms US
- US Ambassador To Libya: Libya Will Be Able To Chart A Path Towards Stability And Unity
- Turkish Parliament Sanctions Libya Military Deployment Amid Concerns, Condemnation
- Libya to Mobilize Civilians After News of Turkish Deployment
Peter Millett: Situation In Libya Shows Violations Of UN Arms EmbargoJanuary 2, 2020
London-Former British Ambassador to Libya Peter Millett has said that 'laying down a peace plan by the international committee is Libya's only way out of its crisis.' Millett tweeted that 'situation in Libya shows open violations of the UN imposed arms embargo, calling on all countries to respect the UN Resolutions regarding the arms embargo.
Source: Libya News Agency